Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Hamilton.
These storms have the capacity to create strong wind gusts, large hail and rain.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into evening.
The city of Toronto is reporting cases of severe flooding following a downpour earlier today including an instance of a car floating away.
The July heat wave continues its grip on Hamilton with temperatures expected to hit 41 C with the humidex on Thursday.
The heat warning issued for the city remains in effect as daytime high temperatures remain in excess of 30 degrees. Overnight lows near 20 degrees are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat.
Environment Canada says a slightly cooler air mass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty and the conditions may persist for a few areas into Saturday.
The high is expected to be 32 C Wednesday, but with the humidex, it will feel like 38 C. The UV index is 10 or very high.
On Friday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 33 C.
The temporary city-wide water ban remains in effect until July 13.
In a bid to escape the heat, residents have been flocking to the city’s beaches in “unprecedented” numbers, according to the Hamilton Conservation Authority.
Over the weekend, as well as on July 1, the organization temporarily closed beaches at Valens Lake, Christie Lake and Fifty Point due to high visitation numbers.
Monday, however, marked reopening day for 10 of the city’s public pools, with an additional four set to open on July 13.
