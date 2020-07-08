Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Hamilton

The July heat wave continues its grip on Hamilton with temperatures expected to hit 41 C with the humidex on Thursday.

The heat warning issued for the city remains in effect as daytime high temperatures remain in excess of 30 degrees. Overnight lows near 20 degrees are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat.

Environment Canada says a slightly cooler air mass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty and the conditions may persist for a few areas into Saturday.

The high is expected to be 32 C Wednesday, but with the humidex, it will feel like 38 C. The UV index is 10 or very high.