Why is there a delay in Hamilton COVID-19 test results?

Hamilton public health says in cases where people need a negative COVID-19 test to visit someone in a seniors’ home, it “almost always” takes 10 days to get results, if not longer.

As for what’s causing the delay, they don’t know.

Michelle Baird, director of epidemiology, wellness and communicable disease control with Hamilton public health, said public health has had an increase in calls in the last week from people wondering where their results are, eager to have a negative result in order to visit a loved one in a long-term care or retirement home. Public health has no control over when tests come back, nor does it know the cause of the delays, but it is working with the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health to learn what the problems are, she said.

“We know it’s making people anxious, it’s causing frustration,” Baird said, acknowledging many residents haven’t seen their loved ones in seniors’ homes since March. “Certainly, visits are important.”

The Spectator has spoken with residents trying to visit their elderly parents who waited as long as 12 days for test results. Tests must have been taken within 14 days to comply with provincial policy on visits.

It appears such delays might be Hamilton-specific.

“Right now, we know it’s a Hamilton issue and we haven’t heard that it is elsewhere,” Baird said, noting the Ministry of Health hasn’t clarified if this is a provincewide issue.

The Ministry of Health directed questions about delays to Ontario Health which did not respond to questions by deadline.

Last week, Ontario Health, the agency responsible for overseeing all COVID testing labs in the province, confirmed it’s failing to meet its testing turnaround time targets, citing a higher volume of tests.

Its target is to turn around 60 per cent of tests in one day and 80 per cent in two days. The lab network is experiencing a seven-day average of 66 per cent of turnarounds within two days, said Ontario Health spokesperson Gillian Wansbrough on Thursday.