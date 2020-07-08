Ban on vaping ads to take effect next month

Ottawa's new rules restricting the promotion of vaping products in places young people can access are set to come into effect next month.

Health Canada published regulations Wednesday prohibiting vaping advertisements in public spaces where youth may be exposed to them.

The ban applies to all retail locations and online stores that sell e-cigarettes, except for adult-only establishments.

The measures are set to take effect on Aug. 7, while some point-of-sale regulations will be implemented on Sept. 6.