Ont. private pot shops to stop delivery and curbside pickup

"I can only assume that we will lose a certain percentage of our business because of that," she said.

Daniel Safayeni, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce's director of policy and co-chairman of its Ontario Cannabis Policy Council, is also not a fan of the services ending because he said they allowed the private sector to compete against the illicit market, which has long offered cheaper prices and more convenience.

The average price of legal cannabis rose to $10.30 per gram in the period between October and December 2019 from $9.69 per gram the year before, Statistics Canada said in January.

During that same period, the average price of illegal cannabis fell to $5.73 per gram from $6.44 per gram a year earlier.

"At a time where the illegal sector accounts for over 80 per cent of cannabis sales in the province, today’s decision will further reduce consumer access to legal cannabis," Safayeni said in a statement.

"Successfully displacing the illicit market will require a fair and competitive legal market whereby recreational cannabis stores are granted the same privileges any other retailer is entitled to, including e-commerce."

Mimi Lam, the owner of a Superette pot shop in Ottawa that offered both curbside pickup and delivery during the pandemic, agreed.

Delivery, she said in an email, levels the playing field between legal and illegal cannabis operations.

Customers, who like to have options, embraced the service, so eliminating it makes little sense, she added.

"To take that away, after we have proven the ability to do it effectively and after customers have gotten used to purchasing this way is setting this industry back and the progress we have made so far."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press