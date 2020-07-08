Ford promises AC for long-term care homes

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he'll make air conditioning mandatory in the province's long-term care homes.

Ford says he and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton are already looking at how the legislation can be changed, and exploring the possibility of providing money to make it possible.

Wednesday's announcement comes the same day that opposition leaders called for concrete action from Ford, and a day after the premier criticized homes without air conditioning.

Ford said Tuesday he'd speak to facility owners directly about rectifying the situation, but stopped short of promising systemic change.