Hamilton's water ban could be over by weekend, says staff

Hamilton’s mandatory ban on all non-essential outdoor water use could be lifted this weekend ahead of the July 13 deadline.

Director of Water and Wastewater Andrew Grice said the contractor working on the Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant project and staff are “doing everything we can” to acquire the necessary water capacity for residents and emergency services before the ban is lifted on July 13 after nine days without proper water services.

“If we can, we will be removing the ban as quickly as possible,” said Grice during the July 8 public works committee meeting. “Things are going quite well right now. It’s too early to make that decision. We are hoping we can lift it before the weekend. Time will tell.”

As residents experience a severe heat wave with temperatures soaring well into the 30 degree Celsius range during the daytime, the city issued a mandatory ban in Stoney Creek, Ancaster, Dundas, Waterdown and parts of Flamborough and Glanbrook July 4 on non-essential outdoor water use on lawns, using sprinklers, filling large pools and washing cars. Originally, officials issued a voluntary ban.