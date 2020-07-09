6,000 tonnes of PCB-contaminated soil unearthed at Woodward sewage plant site

“I feel like we need to get a better understanding of the history of this one; how that stuff came to be there.”

Moreover, Lukasik added, it’s important to have “assurances that everybody is really confident” that the PCBs didn’t end up in the aquatic environment.

The area has “pockets” of old dumping grounds, including the former municipal landfills at Rennie and Brampton streets near the Woodward site and bottom of Red Hill Creek.

Lukasik also noted the discovery four years ago of PCBs leaching from properties on Barton Street East and Strathearne Avenue North into pipes that empty into the harbour.

The ministry says the city asked the province to transport 6,000 tonnes of dirt that was most heavily polluted to an approved waste management facility.

“It is likely it will leave city but the contractor has not identified the preferred location yet,” Grice said.

The ministry said the city plans to use “lightly contaminated” soil as berms at the Woodward site. Dirt with PCB levels less 50 parts per million are to be dealt on-site “in a manner that protects human health and the environment,” such as capping, Hall said.

The city report noted municipal and ministry staff have drawn up “comprehensive segregation and sampling plans” to separate PCB “hazardous” and “nonhazardous” soils.

The hope was for construction to reach “substantial completion” in December 2021, but the PCB discovery could push that date back, the report noted.

During Wednesday’s public works meeting, Grice called the big Woodward project a “major step” toward improving the health of Hamilton Harbour.

Key is a $165-million tertiary treatment upgrade that uses disc-filtration technology. Aeration tanks are to double in size. Two new clarifiers and a chlorine contact tank will be built.

Coun. John-Paul Danko called the massive effort — which also includes pumping station, electrical and chlorination upgrades — “incredibly complex “ and important.