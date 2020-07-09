55-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a 55-year-old cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run involving a truck.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Wednesday just before midnight in Mississauga, Ont.
They say the male cyclist was taken to hospital where he died.
Investigators closed the intersection where the incident happened for several hours as they examined the scene.
They say there isn't yet a description for the truck involved.
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a 55-year-old cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run involving a truck.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Wednesday just before midnight in Mississauga, Ont.
They say the male cyclist was taken to hospital where he died.
Investigators closed the intersection where the incident happened for several hours as they examined the scene.
They say there isn't yet a description for the truck involved.
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a 55-year-old cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run involving a truck.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Wednesday just before midnight in Mississauga, Ont.
They say the male cyclist was taken to hospital where he died.
Investigators closed the intersection where the incident happened for several hours as they examined the scene.
They say there isn't yet a description for the truck involved.
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.
By The Canadian Press