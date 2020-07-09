Half of Ontario’s 170 new COVID-19 cases are among Windsor-Essex farm workers

A COVID-19 testing blitz of farm workers in Windsor-Essex is accounting for half the number of new cases in Ontario.

The province reported 170 new cases Thursday — 86 of which are in Windsor-Essex.

On Twitter, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that’s because “targeted testing of temporary workers on farms to contain outbreaks has continued.”

“In fact, 30 of Ontario’s 34 (public health units) are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott tweeted.

“Yesterday, Ontario processed over 26,000 tests and we continue to lead the country in daily testing. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients are stable or have decreased,” she added.

There were three more deaths reported, down from nine on Wednesday.

The province says 2,703 people have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic took hold in March, but the Star has determined there have been at least 2,740 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

That difference of 37 fatalities is because early in the pandemic some deaths were not included since COVID-19 tests had not been conducted before the people — elderly residents of long-term-care homes — passed away.

The government says there have been 36,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

But as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a Star tally of regional public health units has found 38,232 cases.