Canada joins 22 nations in ocean protection

OTTAWA — Canada is joining an international group of nearly two dozen other countries working to protect the world's oceans.

The Global Ocean Alliance, founded by Great Britain last year, seeks to protect 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030.

Its 22 members include European countries such as Italy, Germany and Sweden, as well as island states such as Fiji and the Seychelles.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan made the announcement in Ottawa this morning.