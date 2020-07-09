Toronto cracking down on beach parties

TORONTO — Authorities are enacting stricter parking rules at Toronto beaches after a number of nighttime parties were busted over the weekend.

The city says that parking at three popular beaches will be restricted after 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They also note a "significant increase" in the number of gatherings happening at beaches where people are not practising physical distancing.

Partygoers have reportedly brought DJ equipment, lit bonfires, and participated in excessive drinking while leaving behind heaps of litter.