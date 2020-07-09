New group at Ryerson to focus on cyber crime

TORONTO — A new policy group estimates more than half of all Canadians know they've been a victim or target of a cyber crime, such as a leak of personal information, an account hack or installation of malware.

The report from the Cybersecure Policy Exchange at Ryerson University found 57 per cent of participants in an online survey of 2,000 adults in May had encountered at least one cyber crime.

The Pollara survey results were released Thursday as part of an effort to stimulate a national debate about cyber security and privacy.

Of the five forms of cyber crime listed in the Pollara survey, the most commonly reported was harmful software such as a virus (31 per cent) or ransomware (eight per cent).