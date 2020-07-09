Postmedia's Q3 revenue falls by more than 25%

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says its revenue dropped by more than 25 per cent in its most recent quarter due to a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newspaper conglomerate says its third-quarter revenue was $112.4 million, down $44.6 million, or 28.4 per cent, from $157.1 million in the same quarter the previous year.

That drop comes from a $23.7 million fall in print advertising revenue and $10.7 million less in digital revenue.

The Toronto-based company says it lowered its operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring for the quarter ended May 31 by 26.2 per cent.