Hamilton bus system goes paperless as of November

Hamilton buses will go paperless this fall with PRESTO cards taking over fare boxes.

By Nov. 1, paper tickets — as well as monthly and day passes — will be obsolete as HSR adopts the regional Metrolinx fare card system.

As of February 2020, 58 per cent of transit riders in Hamilton were using $6 PRESTO cards instead of tickets or coins.

The city is giving free one-time PRESTO cards to HSR riders over the age of 80 part of the Golden Age program.