Hamilton bus system goes paperless as of November

News Jul 09, 2020 by Teviah Moro Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton buses will go paperless this fall with PRESTO cards taking over fare boxes.

By Nov. 1, paper tickets — as well as monthly and day passes — will be obsolete as HSR adopts the regional Metrolinx fare card system.

As of February 2020, 58 per cent of transit riders in Hamilton were using $6 PRESTO cards instead of tickets or coins.

The city is giving free one-time PRESTO cards to HSR riders over the age of 80 part of the Golden Age program.

As well, special tickets will be provided to roughly 130 social-service agencies to hand out to clients in need.

It’s expected riders will be able to use their cellphones to pay fares without a PRESTO card by Sept. 1.

