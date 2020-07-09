‘The kids are suffering’: With emergency child care closed, some parents are running out of options

“Finding child care in downtown Toronto was challenging even prior to the pandemic, especially for certain ages such as infants,” Meyer said. “As a result, unfortunately not all of our Toronto locations have open spaces right now. We try our best to accommodate families, especially health-care workers who are a priority when registering new families.”

Carolyn Ferns, of the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, says Ryan’s situation shows that the province’s plan for reopening child care isn’t adequate.

“It’s a perfect illustration of the chaos that’s really been created and, I think, really needlessly,” Ferns said.

“We had been urging them not to close down emergency child-care programs. And rather than actually expand those programs to serve more families, they did the opposite.”

She said it reveals the need for a total paradigm shift on how child care is operated in Ontario. She said the model before was unsustainable. Parents had to sometimes pay prohibitively high fees, while child-care centres had to operate at full capacity just to keep their doors open.

“We know we can’t do that now because of health and safety. … None of those things are going to work anymore because parents are impacted by the recession,” Ferns said.

A spokesperson for the Ontario’s ministry of education said they have instructed child-care service managers, who are the ministry’s representatives in municipalities, to prioritize recipients of emergency child care when determining space availability.

In a statement, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the province’s plan to support child-care centres enhances health protocols to keep kids safe and doesn’t impose higher fees on parents.

“We know that child care is critical to our economic recovery,” Lecce said. “That is why we are providing more financial support to child-care operators to ensure they remain viable, and it is why we are providing clear health guidance to ensure our staff and kids remain safe.”

Ferns said she doesn’t expect society to return to normal any time soon. She believes the province needs to take a long-term view of how it can better support child care.

“This needs to be the crisis that really makes us look at child care in a different way and move toward a much more publicly funded and publicly managed system,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ryan says she still feels as if she’s been left with no options and is worried what it might mean for her and her kids in the long term.

“If there’s no school and no child care, we can’t start the economy again because nobody can work,” she said. “And the kids are suffering.”

Omar Mosleh is an Edmonton-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @OmarMosleh