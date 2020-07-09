Health minister pledges to help fight COVID-19 in Toronto’s hard-hit northwest corner

Health Minister Christine Elliott has promised to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto’s hard-hit northwest corner, after the chair of the city’s health board called on the province to do more to protect vulnerable residents in these neighbourhoods.

Elliott told reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday the government is “prepared” to deploy mobile testing units to the area, which has borne the brunt of the pandemic in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke North riding includes several of the hard-hit northwest neighbourhoods. Among them is Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown, where the disease burden is heaviest, with a rate of 1,241 sporadic infections per 100,000 people — 22 times higher than in The Beaches, the city’s least-affected neighbourhood.

“We’re certainly happy to look at the situation in northwestern Toronto if they need help, if they need access (to) testing. Of course, we will help out,” Elliott said.

A ministry spokesperson added in an email: “With Toronto Public Health, a local public health unit, having indicated that they need additional support, the relevant Ontario Health region will now work with them to determine how we can implement expanded testing in northwestern Toronto.”

Elliott also said the province is “working with the federal government, who is helping to provide quarantine accommodations” for those who have the virus and are unable to safely self-isolate at home due to overcrowding.

“It’s really important that we all work together — municipal, provincial and federal (governments) — in order to make sure that we respond appropriately to COVID-19,” she said.

Improving access to testing and joining other levels of government to create free, voluntary self-isolation accommodations are among the measures the chair of Toronto’s Board of Health, Coun. Joe Cressy, requested in a letter to the province on Wednesday.

Cressy made the appeal to Elliott and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, after data from Toronto Public Health showed high rates of infection in the city’s northwest corner, and reporting from the Star laid bare the deep inequities that are putting residents in these neighbourhoods at risk.

Cressy said he is “delighted and pleased to hear that the provincial government is now keen to act.”