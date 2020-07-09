Should the Canada-U.S. border be opened just a bit? Some Canadians think so

I also heard complaints about methods of travel and how each can impact crossing the border. Canadians can more easily travel into the U.S. by air than by car. Lorna from Pickering (who asked her last name not be used) would like to visit her son and pregnant daughter-in-law in New York state as her son prepares to undergo surgery. “Usually the trip is four hours and safer in our own car,” she says, which is not allowed right now, while “flying by a two-stop, eight-hour flight via Chicago is permissible.”

Other people in both countries who own property on the other side of the border would like to be able to visit their homes. “We are worried about looters, winter damage, damage throughout the season, maintenance,” writes one man living in Toronto with a home in New York state, whose job requires he not be quoted by name. The plight of such cross-border property owners was one of the concerns outlined in the letter signed by 29 members of the U.S. Congress I wrote about earlier in the week. They are asking both governments for guidelines outlining when and how border restrictions might be loosened in phases, and to consider broadening circumstances classified “essential.”

The current situation, with restrictions extended 30 days at a time with little explanation of criteria, “is untenable for the communities that have been separated from family and unable to tend to their property for over three months,” they wrote.

Among those I spoke to, the conversations centred less on the concept of “reopening,” and more on whether refined restrictions could allow more safe trips under the public health controls that already exist. That and, as the members of congress wrote, to have a process that leads to less uncertainty. For many, not knowing if or when they’ll be able to visit home has been a major source of anxiety.

Canadian Gail King Carlisle is in quarantine in Toronto, after travelling from her home in California to be with her family after both her parents were hospitalized. The trip and its quarantine requirements were made easier, in a “bittersweet” way, because she was recently laid off due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, she says.

She thinks the current requirements for crossing the border were appropriate. “I was surprised at, truly, how easy it was.”

The most difficult part of the process, she says, was the uncertainty about whether she’d be allowed and able to come.

“There was nothing worse than the five to seven days leading up to me finally just deciding to get on the plane. It was the most traumatizing time, feeling completely helpless. And really feeling like there was no way that I could come here,” she says. “It’s amazing how much of a weight it took off. Like just that weight on my chest of emotion. Just arriving here.”

