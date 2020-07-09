‘Bake like ovens’: Heat wave mixed with COVID-19 makes for ‘extremely dangerous’ situation

“That’s what a cooling centre does, but with air conditioning,” he said.

Cooper said the pandemic has also restricted some of the more “practical” spaces where residents frequently head to cool off.

If open, malls have limited capacity and seating, groceries stores are physically-distanced and library branches are typically open as cooling centres, but they’ve been mostly shuttered to the public.

The capacity of the centres that are open have also been reduced to allow for physical distancing and contact information could be requested.

Users will also be screened for symptoms of the virus and people are encouraged to wear a face covering or mask if they have one.

“It’s a very tough situation right now,” said Cooper. “It’s extremely challenging and extremely dangerous for vulnerable people.”

‘Bake like ovens’

Cooper said residents living on the city’s skyline in highrises are some of the most at-risk through the heat wave.

Tenants like Mills are at risk of heatstroke, even while remaining inside as the buildings can “bake like ovens,” he added.

Mills, 68, said even with neighbouring towers blocking most of the direct sun from getting into his Jackson Street West apartment, his unit still heats up to “about the same” temperature as outside.

“It gets to the point where you can’t go to bed until 3 o’clock in the morning because it hasn’t cooled down enough yet,” he said. “Then what does that do to your schedule? It gets pretty screwed up.”

For CityHousing tenant Alana Baltzer, she’s depending on a consistent fan with the occasional ice bucket propped in front of it to get by.

The window of her Hess Street apartment won’t open wide enough to fit an air conditioner and she can’t afford a portable unit that would work in the space.

“If my fan is off, I’m dripping in sweat,” said Baltzer. “Sometimes it’s cooler outside than it is inside.”

Like Mills, Baltzer is normally “all about” the heat. During the summer she loves to hike, visit friends and go for walks.

But this heat wave is one of the “worst” she’s experienced, despite growing up without air conditioning.

Summertime heat was something the 31-year-old had grown “used” to.

Baltzer has now had to seek refuge with friend’s most days to avoid the “heatstroke territory” temperatures her apartment reaches most days.

“There is a limit and we’ve passed it,” she said. “I have no energy, it’s just lying down with the fan until it gets to the point where I’ve gotta get out of here.”

Cooper said the heat wave compounded by COVID-19 has shone a light on the importance of people being able to safely cool off in their own homes.

“It’s making it all the more difficult for a population that has suffered a lot over the last several months,” said Cooper. “The challenges of a warming planet combined with income inequality make for an untenable situation.”

Where can I cool off?

Hamilton’s Central Library at 55 York Blvd.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Library materials and services are not available at this time. Social-distancing measures are in place.

Community centres

The community centre-based cooling sites will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

They are as follows: Huntington Park Recreation Centre at 87 Brentwood Dr.; Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre at 192 Wentworth St. N.; Ryerson Recreation Centre at 251 Duke St.; Stoney Creek Recreation Centre at 45 King St. E.; and Westmount Recreation Centre at 35 Lynbrook Dr.

Free drinking water will be provided at the cooling sites throughout the heat event.