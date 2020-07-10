Economy adds 953,000 jobs in June

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the pandemic began to reopen.

The agency says 953,000 jobs were added last month, including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions.

The unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7 per cent in May.

As in May, even though more people found jobs, more people were also looking for work.