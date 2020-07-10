Local officials want help with farm outbreaks

WINDSOR, Ont. — Officials in Ontario's Windsor-Essex region are calling on the provincial or federal government to take the reins in tackling COVID-19 outbreaks in farms, saying the situation requires more co-ordination than they can provide themselves.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said there have been instances where "the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing," and having a lead agency would help prevent that.

"Everyone is doing the best they can do locally but this type of situation requires a different level of co-ordination because of the complexity involved," he said in a news conference with other local leaders Friday morning.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said there should be incentives for farms to have their workers tested, or fines for those who refuse.

"It's a prickly issue, no one seems to want to take that on but someone needs to. If we don't get somebody to do this, we'll just keep going round and round in circles," she said.

"There has to be something, a carrot or a stick, basically."

Farms in Windsor-Essex have been hit hard by COVID-19, with four currently in outbreak.

Hundreds of migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, and three have died - two of them in Windsor-Essex and one in Norfolk County.

Two more farm workers were reported to have tested positive on Friday, according to the Windsor-Essex health unit.

Ontario reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and seven new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.