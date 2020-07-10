No answers as to why there are COVID-19 test delays in Hamilton

Campbell and his wife wanted to do the same. They went to the Mountain drive-thru on June 30. His wife received negative results two days later. Nine days later, he’s still waiting for his.

Hamilton public health says it’s aware of turnaround times delays for residents awaiting negative results — positive results are being turned around within 24 hours, typically — and people awaiting negative tests these days are “almost always” facing a 10-day delay, if not longer.

But public health says it doesn’t know what’s causing the delays. It has no control over test result processing — that’s handled by the labs.

How testing works in Hamilton

When someone calls public health to book a COVID test in Hamilton, they’re typically booked at the assessment centre in the east end at 2725 King St. E., the assessment centre in the west end at 690 Main St. W. or the Mountain drive-thru testing centre at 25 Hester St.

Tests from the east and west end centres are processed by the Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program (HRLMP), a joint service provided by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Hamilton Health Sciences. The lab turnaround time is less than 24 hours, said St. Joe’s spokesperson Maria Hayes.

Tests from the Mountain drive-thru centre are processed either by the HRLMP or the Hamilton Public Health lab — which is actually a provincially run lab. From the public health lab, “it is possible that a specimen may be moved further to other labs depending on capacity,” said Hamilton public health spokesperson Michelle Williams in a June 30 email.

Asked if results come back faster from one testing site versus others, Williams said “not necessarily.”

“We do our best to expedite testing for essential service workers, including health-care workers but otherwise it is dependent upon the capacity of the lab,” she said.

In recent weeks, Hamilton public health has seen a “tremendous increase” in demand for testing, said Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson. Assessment centres are regularly testing 450 people a day, an amount “well over” the capacity they were designed for, she said.

It’s not clear if the city’s increased test volumes might be affecting turnaround times. Ontario Health has said it is missing its turnaround targets due to more tests — but not by much.

Hamilton public health says it’s working with the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health to understand what’s going on.

The provincial responses

On Thursday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, called delays of 12 days or more “unacceptable,”echoing comments made by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Premier Doug Ford the day before.

“If there are systemic problems we need to address those,” Williams said at a provincial briefing. “If it’s in the Hamilton area, we’d have to look at what are the barriers in that matter and how can we handle that.”

He suggested it could be as simple as people being on vacation.

“Often it’s a time of the lab doesn’t transfer (the result), the result going back, it lands in a file, it’s stuck on a desk, the person’s off for three or four days’ vacation, they didn’t get back to call the person,” Williams said. “While those are good excuses, there should be ways to handle that so that doesn’t occur.”

Ontario Health, the provincial body overseeing all COVID test labs across the province, has test result turnaround times for the west region, including Hamilton, are “in line” with those elsewhere in the province.

The Ministry of Health and Hamilton public health have directed The Spec’s questions about test result issues to Ontario Health.

Local issues persist

Stoney Creek resident Wendy Hayes was looking forward to visiting her 88-year-old mother, who lives in an assisted-living facility, for the first time in months. She booked an appointment for herself and her husband June 22 at the Mountain drive-thru centre. She waited just two days for her negative COVID test result. Her husband waited 10 days.

With a shrinking window — provincial guidelines require the visitors be tested within 14 days of a visit — Hayes called public health to book a second test.

“They recommended we try (the east-end centre),” she said, “They said that there seemed to be a backlog with Hester Street (the Mountain centre).”

She received her new result within a day, her husband got his within two.

As for Campbell, the family decided not to wait for his negative result before seeing his granddaughter — he has no symptoms, is rarely out in public and was confident if his wife was negative, he likely was too. He hugged his granddaughter for the first time in months on Saturday.

“It was pretty special,” he said.