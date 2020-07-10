Hamilton housing market sees ‘significant surge’ as pandemic restrictions lift

“People are working from home or have been relegated to work from home now and need to get into (Toronto) maybe once or twice a week,” he said. “If you were in Hamilton and you don’t need to get into the office every day, then why not live in an outlying area where you have a little more comfort?”

With demand high, supply is struggling to keep up.

“We are probably back at, let’s say, pre-COVID inventory,” he said. “But even with the listing inventory coming up, we’re still seeing more buyers than typical.”

The number of sales in the Hamilton-Burlington area were up by 53 per cent in June over the previous month, the Realtor’s Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) said in a July 3 report.

“With the reopening of the province, and the increased confidence in both the economy and the health of our communities, we are seeing higher activity in both sales and new listings,” said RAHB CEO Kathy Della-Nebbia in a media release.

About 1,300 residential properties in the area were sold through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system in June.

Spring is typically the hottest season for real estate, she said, but this year increased activity may continue through the summer and into the fall.

Despite a sharp decrease in both home sales and new listings in April and May, Della-Nebbia said month-to-month prices have “held steady.”

“If Ontario’s recovery from COVID-19 continues, we shouldn’t see a decrease,” she said. “However, we are cautious that any relapse or a second wave could slow activity and affect average price.”