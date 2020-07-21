Flamborough Legion branches take different approaches to weathering COVID-19 pandemic

“That kind of kept us floating and surviving,” she said.

The Lynden legion continued hosting special curbside pickup dinners every other Friday until Hamilton entered Stage 2 of the province’s gradual reopening strategy. Now, said Mordue, the facility’s patio is open, which has allowed the community to enjoy a meal, outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Waterdown branch is closed and remains as such until Hamilton enters Stage 3.

Latner said because the majority of their members are in their 60s and 70s, she doesn’t want to put anyone at risk.

“I know a few of our ladies that haven’t left the house since March,” she said of members of the legion’s Ladies’ Auxiliary. “They’re nervous, very, very nervous.”

As for support for the legions, Latner is hopeful funding will be made available.

“Our legion is sitting back hoping that there might be some funding available from somewhere for some of the legions that are struggling,” she said.

The Royal Canadian Legion has been a part of the makeup of Canada for the past 95 years and the prospect of closing frightens Latner, as she knows there will be some branches that will close indefinitely.

"If we can’t get back to some sort of normal — old normal — I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Added Mordue: “I don’t want to see the pandemic wipe away the history of our legions, I just don’t want to see it happen.”

Although still months away, the Lynden Legion executive is already thinking of ways to host its Remembrance Day ceremony differently, if necessary.

“I think we would do (a) workaround,” said Mordue.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: With news that hundreds of Royal Canadian Legions across Canada are facing financial hardship, we wanted to know how branches here in our community were weathering the COVID-19 pandemic so we connected in representatives from the Waterdown and Lynden legions.