Local legions face uncertain future due to pandemic

In a time of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian institutions are facing the prospect of having to evolve easing to exist.
The Royal Canadian Legion is among those whose future is far from certain. At the Waterdown and Lynden branches, change is afoot but so, too, is worry.
“We’re doing OK” — for now, said Waterdown Legion Branch 551 President Sheila Latner. But as time goes on, concerns are mounting.
The legion functions not only as a social hub for its members but the Hamilton Street North facility is also home to a number of leagues, including darts and pool, that bring in clientele. Financially, it also relies heavily on hall rentals.
With the legion closed since early spring, there is no revenue. “Trying to get through that financially is difficult at best,” said Latner.
Chief among her concerns are the reopening procedures.
“If we can’t have parties and stag-and-does and birthdays and anniversaries, all those things that people rent the hall for, there’s a huge source of our income that we won’t have,” she said.
Prior to the pandemic, efforts were underway to convert the Lynden branch of the Royal Canadian Legion into a community centre. While the branch has had to shift gears again, it has found a way to make things work.
“It actually got really tight there for a bit and thank goodness we ended up looking at the rules and found out that we could do a curbside pickup for food,” said Pamela Mordue, second vice-president of Branch 500.
The legion hosted a fish and chip night, which was a smashing success, bringing in enough money to help tide over the not-for-profit for the next couple of months.
“That kind of kept us floating and surviving,” she said.
The Lynden legion continued hosting special curbside pickup dinners every other Friday until Hamilton entered Stage 2 of the province’s gradual reopening strategy. Now, said Mordue, the facility’s patio is open, which has allowed the community to enjoy a meal, outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing guidelines.
Meanwhile, the Waterdown branch is closed and remains as such until Hamilton enters Stage 3.
Latner said because the majority of their members are in their 60s and 70s, she doesn’t want to put anyone at risk.
“I know a few of our ladies that haven’t left the house since March,” she said of members of the legion’s Ladies’ Auxiliary. “They’re nervous, very, very nervous.”
As for support for the legions, Latner is hopeful funding will be made available.
“Our legion is sitting back hoping that there might be some funding available from somewhere for some of the legions that are struggling,” she said.
The Royal Canadian Legion has been a part of the makeup of Canada for the past 95 years and the prospect of closing frightens Latner, as she knows there will be some branches that will close indefinitely.
"If we can’t get back to some sort of normal — old normal — I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Added Mordue: “I don’t want to see the pandemic wipe away the history of our legions, I just don’t want to see it happen.”
Although still months away, the Lynden Legion executive is already thinking of ways to host its Remembrance Day ceremony differently, if necessary.
“I think we would do (a) workaround,” said Mordue.
