UPDATE: Shooting in Burlington neighbourhood leaves one man dead and two men injured

Halton police are investigating after reports of a shooting at 484 Plains Rd. E. in Burlington.
The shooting took place in the lot of Good Chinese Buffet and Pro Patio Furniture.
According to Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson, two men have been shot.
One of the shooting victims has died, while the second one has been transported to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition, according to police.
Another man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say they’re still looking for at least one suspect who fled the scene.
As the investigation continues, Plains Road East is closed in both directions between King and Waterdown roads.
Residents have been advised to avoid the area.
Video of the press conference on the incident is embedded below. More to come.
Halton police are investigating after reports of a shooting at 484 Plains Rd. E. in Burlington.
The shooting took place in the lot of Good Chinese Buffet and Pro Patio Furniture.
According to Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson, two men have been shot.
One of the shooting victims has died, while the second one has been transported to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition, according to police.
Another man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say they’re still looking for at least one suspect who fled the scene.
As the investigation continues, Plains Road East is closed in both directions between King and Waterdown roads.
Residents have been advised to avoid the area.
Video of the press conference on the incident is embedded below. More to come.
Halton police are investigating after reports of a shooting at 484 Plains Rd. E. in Burlington.
The shooting took place in the lot of Good Chinese Buffet and Pro Patio Furniture.
According to Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson, two men have been shot.
One of the shooting victims has died, while the second one has been transported to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition, according to police.
Another man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say they’re still looking for at least one suspect who fled the scene.
As the investigation continues, Plains Road East is closed in both directions between King and Waterdown roads.
Residents have been advised to avoid the area.
Video of the press conference on the incident is embedded below. More to come.