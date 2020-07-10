Hamilton’s non-essential outdoor water ban is over

Break out those sprinklers.

The city has ended its non-essential outdoor water use ban Friday, a few days ahead of schedule.

Hamilton issued the water ban July 4, citing delayed Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant construction that was expected to be over before the summer heat set in.

The ban came as a lengthy heat warning, starting July 2, scorched the city with continued daytime high temperatures of more than 30 C.

Now that the ban is lifted, Hamilton residents are once again allowed to water lawns, wash cars and fill large pools.

The ban ends just as a wet weekend is expected in the region. Environment Canada forecasts a “chance of showers” daily through Tuesday.

In a media release, the city thanked residents for conserving water and “helping to ensure the water supply in Hamilton was not interrupted.”

Spokesperson Jasmine Graham credits compliance with the ban for its early ending.

The city was able to refill its reservoirs faster than expected, she said.