Massive response to Waterdown fire

News 04:04 PM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

The Hamilton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Mountain Brow Road and King Road.

According to a Hamilton Fire Department tweet, 17 units responded to the fire at 2:16 p.m.

The exact location of the fire is unknown and the Hamilton Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.

MORE TO COME

