Massive response to Waterdown fire

The Hamilton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Mountain Brow Road and King Road.
According to a Hamilton Fire Department tweet, 17 units responded to the fire at 2:16 p.m.
The exact location of the fire is unknown and the Hamilton Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.
MORE TO COME
