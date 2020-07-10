Hamilton councillors back COVID-19 mandatory mask bylaw

Hamilton’s bylaw still requires a formal final nod by council July 17, but a strong majority backed it Friday.

“At the end of the day, we’re protecting the health and safety of our residents,” Coun. Brad Clark said, noting people who don’t show symptoms can infect others who may fall ill.

Coun. Brenda Johnson said the bylaw will take pressure off retail workers who can face belligerent customers. “So maybe the new signs will say, ‘No shirts, no shoes, no masks, then no service.’”

Sound public health is also “good for the economy,” said Coun. Maureen Wilson, pointing to how some U.S. states have been forced to revert to lockdown measures after relaxing restrictions too quickly.

Coun. John-Paul Danko agreed, noting in addition to the “very real health consequence,” the economic fallout of a second wave would be an “absolute disaster.”

But Coun. Esther Pauls, who voted against the bylaw, described mandatory masking as too much for residents who have followed public health’s advice so far.

“I always thought education is better,” she said, noting about half of the emails from constituents oppose the bylaw.

Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who also voted against the bylaw, asked whether Richardson’s recommendation had been “influenced by politics,” saying “it was OK to not wear a mask at the peak of this pandemic.”

Ferguson added officials are “scaring the daylights” out of residents. “Leaders are supposed to spread hope, not fear.”

Richardson responded that politics had nothing to do with her take on masks, but growing scientific evidence that shows face coverings help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Eisenberger dismissed a series of letters on Friday’s agenda that suggested the bylaw infringed on civil liberties, noting the same failed argument was made for seatbelts and airport security.

“So I think we’re on the right path here. Sure, there’s always going to be detractors.”