Hamilton Mob boss Pat Musitano gunned down in Burlington

Hamilton Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano has been gunned down in a Burlington parking lot, The Hamilton Spectator has confirmed.
Halton police were called to the 484 Plains Rd. E., a plaza at King Road that houses a several businesses including Pro Patio Furniture around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died at the scene.
Multiple police sources have confirmed the victim is Pat Musitano, the reputed boss of Hamilton’s Musitano crime family.
Police said one male suspect fled the scene westbound on Plains Road East in a grey sedan.
“I can’t speculate on any sort of motive. It’s extremely early right now," Halton police spokesperson Ryan Anderson said.
Musitano’s black GMC Yukon Denali was in the parking lot where the shooting happened.
It is the same vehicle he was getting into when he was shot in a failed attempt on his life in Mississauga last year.
The then-51-year-old survived being shot in the parking lot outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga April 25, 2019.
A photo taken Friday of the vehicle from the scene in Burlington shows that it has the same license plate as the one that was towed away last year.
A little more than a week after the attempted hit he was released from hospital. No one has been charged in that shooting.
Musitano’s younger brother, Angelo (Ang) Musitano, was killed in a hit in the driveway of his Waterdown home on May 2, 2017. One man has been charged with first-degree murder in this case.
Ang’s murder was the beginning of resurgence of mafia violence in Hamilton that has included several other murders.
Halton police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
There is a heavy police presence in the area.
Anderson said officers will likely be on scene well into the evening canvassing the neighbourhood.
Plains closed in both directions between King Road and Waterdown Road.
-- With files from Roland Cilliers
