VIDEO: Vehicle fire on Highway 6 in Flamborough

The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 6 Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Hamilton Fire Department, five units responded to the fire on Highway 6 in the area of Hunstman Gate and 10th Concession East at 5:31 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by 5:44 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said some lanes were blocked for to fight the single vehicle fire, but were expected to be open shortly after 6 p.m.