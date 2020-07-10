Drought-like conditions are expected to end for Hamilton after early July offers only 2.8 mm of rain

Relief from heat and drought-like conditions could strike Hamilton like a bolt of lightning this weekend as thunderstorms move in to the region.

The city has seen next to no precipitation in July — only 2.8 mm of rain — and a series of hot, hot days above 30 C.

Only 45.5 mm of rain was measured at the Hamilton airport in June, said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng. That is well below the average of 85 mm.

The meagre millimetres we’ve seen in the first 10 days of July are far below the monthly average of 101 mm.