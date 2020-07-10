Police charge two women in ex-warlord's death

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., have charged two women in connection with the death of an alleged ex-warlord.

They say two 22-year-old women from Toronto are both charged with accessory after the fact to assault with a weapon.

Police are looking for a suspect, Keiron Gregory, who is 22, on a charge of second-degree murder in Bill Horrace's death.

London police have also charged a Toronto police officer, Const. Trevor Gregory, who is 46, with breach of trust in relation to Horrace's death.