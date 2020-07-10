'Call police immediately': Detectives have description of getaway car in deadly Burlington mob shooting of Pat Musitano

Halton Regional Police have released a description of the getaway car involved in the fatal shooting of Hamilton Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano in a Burlington parking lot Friday (July 10).
Police are looking for a newer model, grey, four-door sedan, similar to an Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof.
"This vehicle will have fresh damage to the driver's side in the area of the doors," Det.-Sgt. Kevin Britton of the force's Homicide Unit said in a release. "If this vehicle is observed, call police immediately."
Halton police were called to 484 Plains Rd. E., a plaza at King Road that houses a several businesses including Pro Patio Furniture, around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died at the scene. The other has been hospitalized with serious wounds, police said.
Police have confirmed the victim who died is Pat Musitano, the reputed boss of Hamilton’s Musitano crime family.
Musitano’s black GMC Yukon Denali was in the parking lot where the shooting happened.
It is the same vehicle he was getting into when he was shot in a failed attempt on his life in Mississauga last year.
The then-51-year-old survived being shot in the parking lot outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga April 25, 2019.
Anyone with information can call police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- with files from Bambang Sadewo and Nicole O'Reilly
Halton Regional Police have released a description of the getaway car involved in the fatal shooting of Hamilton Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano in a Burlington parking lot Friday (July 10).
Police are looking for a newer model, grey, four-door sedan, similar to an Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof.
"This vehicle will have fresh damage to the driver's side in the area of the doors," Det.-Sgt. Kevin Britton of the force's Homicide Unit said in a release. "If this vehicle is observed, call police immediately."
Halton police were called to 484 Plains Rd. E., a plaza at King Road that houses a several businesses including Pro Patio Furniture, around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died at the scene. The other has been hospitalized with serious wounds, police said.
Police have confirmed the victim who died is Pat Musitano, the reputed boss of Hamilton’s Musitano crime family.
Musitano’s black GMC Yukon Denali was in the parking lot where the shooting happened.
It is the same vehicle he was getting into when he was shot in a failed attempt on his life in Mississauga last year.
The then-51-year-old survived being shot in the parking lot outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga April 25, 2019.
Anyone with information can call police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- with files from Bambang Sadewo and Nicole O'Reilly
Halton Regional Police have released a description of the getaway car involved in the fatal shooting of Hamilton Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano in a Burlington parking lot Friday (July 10).
Police are looking for a newer model, grey, four-door sedan, similar to an Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof.
"This vehicle will have fresh damage to the driver's side in the area of the doors," Det.-Sgt. Kevin Britton of the force's Homicide Unit said in a release. "If this vehicle is observed, call police immediately."
Halton police were called to 484 Plains Rd. E., a plaza at King Road that houses a several businesses including Pro Patio Furniture, around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died at the scene. The other has been hospitalized with serious wounds, police said.
Police have confirmed the victim who died is Pat Musitano, the reputed boss of Hamilton’s Musitano crime family.
Musitano’s black GMC Yukon Denali was in the parking lot where the shooting happened.
It is the same vehicle he was getting into when he was shot in a failed attempt on his life in Mississauga last year.
The then-51-year-old survived being shot in the parking lot outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga April 25, 2019.
Anyone with information can call police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- with files from Bambang Sadewo and Nicole O'Reilly