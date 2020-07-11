Quebec police say girls subject of Amber Alert found dead

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — The bodies of two girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found in a suburb of Quebec City on Saturday, in what Premier Francois Legault is describing as a "national tragedy."

Quebec provincial police said they found the bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, in a wooded area of St-Apollinaire, Que., drawing to a close a days-long search that gripped the province.

"Like all Quebecers, I am devastated, without words. Losing two children, what we hold most dear in life, is incomprehensible," Legault said on Twitter. "It is a national tragedy."

He said that all of Quebec is grieving with Norah and Romy's loved ones.

A spokeswoman for the provincial police confirmed the news of the girls' deaths on Saturday afternoon, saying the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

But Ann Mathieu said the current priority is to locate the girls' father, Martin Carpentier.

"We think that he is still in the area, so the police operation is still on to find him as soon as possible," she said.

The girls had been missing since late Wednesday. Their disappearance has gripped people across the province who had hoped they would be found safe.

Police had said the girls and their father were believed to have been in a car crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the car was heading east on the highway when it skidded into the median, flipped over and landed on the shoulder on the opposite side of the highway.