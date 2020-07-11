Two children in hospital after stabbing

TORONTO — Police say a one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Saturday morning.

Toronto Police say they responded to reports of a stabbing near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West where they found both children inside an apartment unit.

When officers arrived, they located two small children suffering from serious stab wounds.

They say the children suffered life-threatening injuries and have both been taken to a local trauma centre.