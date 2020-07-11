150 cats in poor health found in Toronto home

TORONTO — A cat rescue organization says it recovered more than a hundred cats from inside a home on Friday.

Toronto Cat Rescue says it saved 150 cats from a Toronto home after finding the animals with significant health issues, including upper respiratory infection and ear mites.

The group says this new rescue mission comes only days after it recovered 50 cats from a hoarding situation in North Bay.

Of the 150 cats found in Toronto, the rescue hope to bring at least 50 to 70 cats into its adopting and fostering program.

''These cats are in desperate need of the kind of care that we are best at, and that our foster homes excel at," the organization said. "From thin coats, suffering from URI’s, ear mites and generally in poor body condition – help can not come soon enough. Time is of the essence to get these sweeties into our loving foster homes."

The organization says it will take months of medical and dental care to get the cats back to good health.

All cats will have to undergo vaccinations, antibiotics for infections, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The group noted that it takes many hands to respond to these kinds of situations and thanked foster homes in Kitchener Waterloo for coming forward and taking the first 50 cats.

Hoarding cats is illegal in Toronto. Only six cats are allowed in a single household under City of Toronto bylaws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2020.