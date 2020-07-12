Quebecers must register online to travel through NB, PEI

Quebecers travelling to the Iles-de-la-Madeleine by car through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island this summer now need to register online with those provinces.

The Quebec government says residents must as of today complete online registration forms to be able to travel through Atlantic Canada to reach the Quebec islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Quebec says the request came at the behest of New Brunswick and P.E.I. and that the registration procedures apply to all travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Quebec politicians were angered last month when New Brunswick said Quebecers could not stay overnight on their way to the Iles-de-la-Madeleine.