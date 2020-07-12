Kids with COVID-19 symptoms may need a test before they go to camp. Here’s how to explain the nasal swab

It’s important to explain to children why they need a nasal swab and provide that information in a way that’s appropriate for their developmental age, Wilson said. This helps take away the fear of the unknown, which can lower some of their anxiety and increase their co-operation with the procedure.

For school-age children and preschoolers, Wilson suggests a short, straightforward explanation; too many details can be overwhelming. “It can be something like: Our noses have information inside them that let a doctor know if your body is growing a virus or not. This will let them know if your body needs some extra help to get better in case the virus is inside your body.”

Older children and teenagers are likely to have a greater understanding of the pandemic’s impact worldwide and might be scared about the virus hitting close to home. Wilson said it’s important to listen to the fears of older children, clear up any misconceptions they might have and explain that getting tested for COVID-19 is safe and something many kids and adults are doing now.

“You want to normalize it, let them know it’s not something specific to them.”

Should I tell kids what to expect at a COVID-19 assessment centre?

Explaining the specific steps of a nasal swab — giving children some predictability in the process — is another way to help reduce their anxiety, Wilson said. Older children can have the information ahead of time to process it and ask questions, while younger children can be told what is happening right before the procedure or as each step unfolds.

First, tell kids the people they meet at the testing centre will be wearing personal protective equipment. “Do this in advance so they aren’t overwhelmed to see someone wearing a mask and face shield and gloves.”

Next, explain their specific role, which is “to sit as still as possible and look up at the ceiling so the nurse can see their nose better,” Wilson said.

Then briefly describe how the nurse will put a thin, flexible swab into one of their nostrils for about five seconds, take it out and put it into the other nostril for about five seconds.

“It’s important to be honest about what they will see, hear and feel,” Wilson said. “We usually let kids know it will feel strange or a bit uncomfortable for the few seconds the swab is in their nose but there are ways to make the process a little easier.”

How can I help a child during a nasal swab?

A hug-like hold from caregivers can make young children and school-age kids feel more comfortable during the procedure — and help them stay still, said Wilson, adding that this trusted adult can also help kids tilt their chins back.

Taking big breaths through their mouth and squeezing a caregiver’s hand or a stress ball during the procedure helps many kids. As well, a favourite song or show are good distractions during the procedure, she said.

“A caregiver can hold a tablet or phone above a child’s head to encourage them to look up.”

If a child gets upset after the swab goes in the first nostril, Wilson recommends a brief break — three big, deep breaths, for example — before the nurse swabs the second.

Throughout, it’s important for caregivers to validate a child’s feelings, no matter their age, Wilson said. “Whether it’s stress or fear or anxiety, let them know it’s OK to feel that way and that you are going to do this thing together.”

Is there something I can do to help a child after the procedure?

No matter how a child coped, Wilson said it’s important to follow up with positive messages and provide specific praise for the things they did well, such as sitting still or looking up at the ceiling.

“Something specific like ‘I know that was hard for you, but you did a great job squeezing my hand’ … rather than ‘I’m so proud of how brave you were.’ Being specific about what they did well can be helpful for a future swab because you can go back and remind them of those positive things they did.”

Offering a small token or reward or doing a favourite activity when they get home after the swab is another — and often very welcome — way to provide positive reinforcement.

And it’s really important, even in the heat of a stressful moment, not to promise that a child won’t have to have another swab. “With the pandemic, it’s always a possibility; we don’t want to make promises that could potentially break a child’s trust.”

How can I help a child who is worrying while waiting for test results? What can I say to a child after a positive test result?

For kids who worry, remind them nasal swabs are common right now because everyone is being extra careful, said Wilson, adding that health experts recommend adults talk specifically about COVID-19 to differentiate this virus from other illnesses. And be sure to explain that just because you got a nasal swab doesn’t mean you have COVID-19.

For those who do test positive — or if a family member tests positive — it’s critical to remind children of any age that it’s not anybody’s fault, Wilson said.

“Younger, school-age children might have the misconception that they did something wrong,” she said. “For example, they might think that yelling at their sibling is why they are being punished with having COVID-19. Older children might think they didn’t wash their hands enough or follow precautions enough and feel guilty.

“Children need to know it’s not anybody’s fault. That even though everyone takes the proper precautions, the virus is very contagious and can still get into our bodies. And if they do get COVID-19, they need to know there are lots of people to help them.”

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @megan_ogilvie