Hamilton on pace for second consecutive year of more than 40 shootings

When they approached, there was “an interaction” and two officers fired shots, the SIU said.

Peterson died in hospital the next day. Another man who has yet to be identified sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators seized two police-issued firearms and a shotgun from the scene.

Teen shot in Hamilton laneway

A 17-year-old boy was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the lower body in east Hamilton just before 9 p.m. July 9.

Police believe there was a disturbance involving a group of teens in a laneway near Barton Street East and Birch Avenue when one of the teens fired a gun.

Three people face charges in connection with the incident.

The gun used in the shooting has not been seized and police do not know who fired the gun.

One man dead, one seriously injured after double shooting on Red Hill Valley Parkway

A 27-year-old man was killed and another man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after they were shot while travelling on the Red Hill Valley Parkway late July 10.

The victims, driving a BMW sedan, were “still in motion” when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up next to them and began firing shots.

The driver of the sedan, Matar Abouchere of Halton, died on the way to hospital. The passenger sustained serious injuries and required surgery.

The driver of the SUV fled south. Police are seeking at least one suspect.