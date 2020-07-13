OTTAWA — The federal opposition parties want to recall the House of Commons ethics committee to investigate Justin Trudeau's failure to recuse himself from a decision to award a large contract to an organization with ties to his family.

Trudeau, his wife, mother and brother have all done events on behalf of the international development and youth organization WE, the same organization given a sole-source contract to run a $900-million student volunteering program.

Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett says MPs want to review what safeguards are in place to prevent conflict of interest in government procurement.

To do that, they want to see records related to the Trudeau family's speaking engagements dating back to 2008.