Toronto’s Stage 3 reopening to be delayed by ‘a few days,’ says mayor

Mayor John Tory expects Toronto to be only a few days behind other parts of Ontario in moving to Stage 3 reopening with the possibility of indoor dining and playground use.

Tory told CP24 on Monday morning that he won’t know Premier Doug Ford’s plans until he reveals them around 1 p.m.

But, after talking with Ford on Sunday, the mayor said he expects Toronto to get the greenlight to further reopen a little later than parts of Ontario with little or no COVID-19.

“I think it’s possible we may be a few days delayed but I don’t think it’s going to be a long, long time at all,” Tory said, adding that public health indicators suggest continued success battling the virus in Canada’s biggest city.

“I think we’re close to being ready,” to move to Stage 3, Tory said, adding city staff have worked hard on protocols for the resumption of indoor dining and alcohol consumption, playground use and more to prepare for Stage 3.

Ford “has been a great partner to deal with and that means, I know, that he will be sensitive to the particular needs of this city and the whole province,” Tory said. “Phase 3’s coming soon to a neighbourhood near you, but it’ll be done on an appropriate, measured basis.”

The mayor said his biggest concern is bars, where people move close to hear each other and consume alcohol that can make them be less vigilant about physical distancing and other anti-infection measures.

Coun. Joe Cressy, chair of Toronto’s public health board, echoed that concern in an interview with the Star.

“By no means do I want to be a Debbie Downer, but we only have to look at Pittsburgh,” and other cities that have seen bar patrons infect each other and trigger outbreaks, Cressy said.

“The highest risk (of infections) is in indoor settings with close contact in crowds,” Cressy said.