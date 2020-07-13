Hamilton not moving to Stage 3 of reopening

Hamilton will not move into Stage 3 of reopening on Friday.

The news came Monday when Premier Doug Ford announced all but 10 Ontario regions will move into Stage 3, meaning nearly all businesses can open and up to 100 people can gather outside and 50 inside, still following physical-distancing rules.

Hamilton, along with Toronto, Halton, Haldimand-Norfolk and other regions of Southern Ontario, will remain in Stage 2. People in those regions will still see a cap on gatherings, with just 50 people allowed to attend outdoor gatherings.

In Stage 3, gyms, bars, dine-in restaurants, movie theatres and casinos can reopen.

It’s not yet clear when Hamilton will move into Stage 3. The province usually makes announcements on regional reopenings on Mondays.

On Monday, Hamilton reported five new cases of COVID-19. The new cases include those from the weekend and on Monday as of 9 a.m. since the city no longer reports new cases on the weekend.

Hamilton now has 866 COVID-19 cases with 92 per cent of those considered recovered. A total of 44 people have died during the pandemic.

There are “fewer than five” people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital, according to Hamilton Health Sciences’ website, up from zero last week. St. Joseph’s Hospital says no one with COVID-19 is in its hospital.

It remains unclear what’s happening with a COVID-19 case connected to Grace Villa. A staff member tested positive for the virus on Friday, but public health still has not declared an outbreak at the long-term care home.