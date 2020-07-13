Hamilton to allow decorative crosswalks on its streets

Community or business groups interested in partnering with the city to have their own decorative crosswalk on a Hamilton street will have an opportunity this year.

Hamilton’s July 8 public works committee agreed to allow decorative crosswalks painted on roadways as long as they meet the city’s public art policy. Council is scheduled to vote on the recommendation July 17.

The city will prohibit commercial logos, words or lettering or promotional messages on the new stylized crosswalks, said Edward Soldo, director of transportation operations. The crosswalks must have two white transverse lanes, according to the Highway Traffic Act. The design would be confined to within the white lines.

The crosswalk can incorporate a “textured and/or patterned surface that is designed to contrast with the adjacent roadway…” stated the report.

Soldo said the decorative crosswalk policy would allow “for art to enrich the quality of life; celebrate rail trail heritage, a location where schools are (and) other heritage aspects. It’s meant to be public art in a public realm.”

Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko, who was supportive of the crosswalk idea, said the city will have to be “careful” about what is painted on its crosswalks.

“I can see a situation arising where a group applies for something that is very inappropriate,” he said.

Soldo said all applications will be vetted by staff.

Hamilton already has three decorative crosswalks: two in front of city hall on Main Street West and Summers Lane, and the other on Sterling Avenue in front of McMaster University.

Soldo said the city has received several requests over the last few years to install decorative crosswalks, but the city did not have a formalized policy to allow them.