Quebec reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting five additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the province's total to 5,633.

The province also reported today another 109 novel coronavirus infections, for a total of 56,730, with 26,025 cases considered recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 10 fewer patients being treated for the disease compared with the previous day, for a total of 295.

Among those in hospital, 21 are in intensive care, the same number as Monday.