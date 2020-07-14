COVID on campus: Masks mandatory at McMaster University and Mohawk College

While mask wearing is expected to become mandatory in Hamilton following a council vote Friday, McMaster University and Mohawk College are leading the way requiring mask wearing on campus.

McMaster issued a release July 10 announcing mandatory face coverings indoors at all university locations starting Tuesday.

Masks are only part of the school’s plans, “in addition to existing workplace health and safety guidelines and practices for COVID-19 already in place.”

The release, also announcing the reopening of the David Braley Sport Medicine & Rehabilitation Centre by appointment only, says that masks are required in hallways, elevators, lobbies, classrooms, washrooms, on university shuttles, in other common use areas and anywhere that physical distancing would be difficult to maintain.

McMaster is offering exemptions for health reasons or for religious considerations.

Disposable masks will be provided to anyone without a face covering and they can be picked up at the COMPASS desk in the student centre and in the lobby of John Hodgins Engineering Building, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about McMaster’s coronavirus plan, go to covid19.mcmaster.ca.

Mohawk is requiring everyone coming to campus to bring and wear a mask. The college is not providing masks except for students in programs where personal protective equipment is required.

Masks are required on the college campus wherever physical distancing is not possible. Mohawk is asking anyone that requires accomodations related to mask wearing to email equityandinclusion@mohawkcollege.ca.

The college has set up daily screening protocols for anyone accessing campus and they are restricting access for everyone except students, staff and “contractors with approved access privileges.”