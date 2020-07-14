Some Hamilton City Hall services set to resume Monday

“You may have to line up and wait a little bit longer than you normally would for services,” Johnson said.

Service centres remain closed at this time, but are scheduled to reopen mid-August.

Hamilton Public Library waiving all fines and fees until 2021

In an effort to keep the city reading during the pandemic and recovery period, Hamilton Public Library announced Tuesday it is waiving all fines and fees until the end of 2021.

The library’s board voted June 17 to stop issuing fines for late materials between March 15, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. The library is also “permanently” eliminating fines of all materials for kids and youth.

“Now, everyone can equally access the library,” said CEO and chief librarian Paul Takala said in a July 14 media release. “And those who can, are invited to pay-it-forward to help others.”

The library is launching a pay-it-forward kids’ literacy donor fund in late summer with the goal of increasing “access to quality learning resources.”

Library cardholders still have the option to pay fines online.

Some Hamilton waterfalls set to open Wednesday

Tiffany Falls, Devil’s Punchbowl, Borer’s Falls, Felker’s Falls and Albion Falls will reopen to the public July 15.

All visitors must follow guidelines posted on-site to allow these areas to remain open, Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger said.

“We’ll continue to enforce these areas to ensure that everyone stays a safe distance from each other and safely enjoy our waterfalls,” he said.

Spencer Gorge and associated areas remain closed, likely until sometime in September. Dundas Peak, Tew’s Falls, Webster’s Falls, Crooks’ Hollow, and the Spencer Adventure Trail also remain closed. Those who access these areas are considered to be “trespassing,” Eisenberger said.

COVID-19 in Hamilton

There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hamilton Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases to 868. Of those 92 per cent are resolved. No new deaths were reported.

Hamilton remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plans.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he is “not concerned” that Hamilton is not one of the Ontario municipalities moving into Stage 3 on Friday. Toronto, Peel Region, and Windsor-Essex, among others, will also remain in Stage 2.

“I anticipate that by the end of the month we, too, will be in Stage 3,” he said. “I do appreciate that cautious approach.”