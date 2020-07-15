Today’s coronavirus news: Renewed restrictions take effect in Hong Kong; India reimposes lockdown as cases near 1 million

The handling of the pandemic — and its devastating economic impact in a country where half the population lives on the brink of poverty — has dominated debate ahead of the election called following the resignation in January of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after the European Union failed to set a date for North Macedonia to begin accession talks.

5:19 a.m.: Members of Tokyo’s coronavirus task force raised caution levels in the Japanese capital to the highest on a scale of four and urged officials to secure more hospital beds, increase testing and raise awareness about the situation’s urgency.

Gov. Yuriko Koike asked residents to avoid non-essential out-of-town trips, but stopped short of requesting business closures. Norio Ohmagari, a member of the task force, said infections appear to be expanding, with the number of untraceable cases on the rise. He said infections are no longer concentrated in nightlife districts and are spreading in workplaces, restaurants, households, nursing homes and child care facilities. Tokyo reported 8,189 cases including 325 deaths as of Tuesday.

5:15 a.m.: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined her government plans to contain future community outbreaks in the South Pacific nation that has not recorded a locally spread case in 75 days.

Its two new cases recorded Wednesday and all 27 of its active cases are people quarantined after foreign travel. Ardern said a system of local or regional lockdowns would be used and a national lockdown would be a last resort. Local lockdowns might involve buildings, suburbs or a city. “Our priority will be to control any cases with the least intrusive measures and over the smallest area we can,” Ardern said.

5:08 a.m.: India’s coronavirus cases surged by 29,429, and authorities are reimposing lockdowns in high-risk areas. The new cases took the national total to 936,181.

The Health Ministry also reported another 582 deaths, taking total fatalities up to 24,309. A two-week lockdown was imposed Wednesday in eastern Bihar state and its population of nearly 128 million. Nearly 2.5 million poor migrant workers have returned to the state after losing jobs in other parts of the country. India’s key southern technology hub, Bangalore, was also put under a weeklong lockdown on Wednesday.

5:01 a.m.: China is further easing restrictions on domestic tourism after reporting no new local cases of COVID-19 in nine days. A directive from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism dated Tuesday said tourist sites could allow 50% of their daily visitor capacity, up from 30%, and that interprovince group tours can resume.

4:45 a.m.: Renewed restrictions took effect in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with restaurants limited to takeout after 6 p.m., as the Asian financial centre battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Mask-wearing has been made compulsory on public transport for the first time, with fines of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($650). Public gatherings are once again restricted to four people, after the limit was eased last month to allow up to 50.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has seen a return of locally transmitted cases in the past 10 days after a long spell without them. About 300 new cases have been reported since July 6, including more than 220 non-imported ones.

The city reversed plans to allow major public events, postponing a highly popular annual book fair slated to open Wednesday. Hong Kong Disneyland, which had reopened last month, shuttered again in accordance with the renewed restrictions.

Gyms and beauty salons have been ordered closed, and eateries are not allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schools had already been reclosed from Monday.

Tuesday 10 p.m.: Two City of Toronto workers in the Parks, Forestry & Recreation department have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, the City said it was made aware of the employees’ diagnoses earlier in the afternoon.

The workers were exposed to the virus sometime between July 6 and 10, the City said. The employees have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days by Toronto Public Health.

The City said that no children in CampTO programs, which began Monday, have been directly exposed to the employees.

Through contact tracing, the city also identified 23 other employees who have been in contact with the two workers. All of them were advised to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days, the City said.

The City said it is in the process of advising families, employees, the union and the public of these cases “as a matter of public transparency.”

Toronto Public Health advises that the risk of contracting COVID-19 for children and families at this CampTO program is very low.

