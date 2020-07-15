Pandemic complicates Liberal leadership contest that will elect 14th N.L. premier

“The moderation role of the committee overseeing everything has kind of been politicized,” Blidook said. “It’s been front and centre in a way that we don’t usually see to the same extent.”

Last month, Furey’s campaign took issue with Abbott’s advertisements declaring “everyone can vote” for a new leader when, Furey’s camp argued, the vote is limited to party members and supporters.

In a decision reported by the online news outlet The Independent, the election committee did not find fault with Abbott’s ads. But it did decide to robocall newly registered party supporters to gauge their true allegiances.

The review process led to about 1,000 people being found ineligible to vote for various reasons, though they were able to appeal the decision. Of those, 300 people — a small fraction of the 33,500 eligible voters — were knocked out over their perceived lack of support for the party’s objectives. Some who considered themselves lifelong Liberal voters took issue with a process they saw as undemocratic.

Blidook says the party’s approach to reviewing supporters was logical and fair, but the move may not have been worth the public blowback.

“I would have still advised them not to do it,” Blidook said. “To go through the optics to purge that tiny proportion of people, I think it probably hurts the party more than it helps.”

Furey defended the complaint about Abbott’s ads, saying it was an issue of the integrity of the process, while noting the campaigns played no role in vetting supporters.

He also rejected the idea floated by some observers that the race is a “coronation” in which he is the clear front-runner backed by the party establishment.

“This is a full race, and I’m fighting to be successful,” Furey said.

Furey said he’ll continue to work with Ottawa on solutions for the province’s financial woes and proposed the new role of a “chief economic recovery officer” to help his government “perform damage control on the ship here.”

Abbott, who has campaigned on taking a tougher negotiating stance with Ottawa on financial matters, said the party could have done more to encourage voters to sign up. But now that the vetting issue has been mostly resolved, he said he’s pleased to see more than 33,000 voters are engaged.

“That speaks volumes to me about the interest,” Abbott said.

He acknowledged that as a candidate who has not held office before, he needs to win voters’ trust. Abbott said his policy-focused campaign and experience with government has captured people’s attention, even though the Liberal caucus supports his opponent.

“We’ll see what happens, and we’ll know that literally in three weeks,” he said.