SIU completes family interviews in falling death

TORONTO — The family of a Toronto woman who died after falling from a balcony while police were in her apartment says the interview process with the province's police watchdog is complete.

The legal team representing the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet says the Special Investigations Unit is now in the closing stages of its investigation.

The family's counsel says a second autopsy is currently being conducted outside Ontario.

Korchinski-Paquet's relatives want answers to what they believe are shortcomings in the SIU process.