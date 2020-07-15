Hamilton reopens city hall, but service centres remain closed

Ancaster’s Municipal Service Centre is scheduled to reopen sometime in August, along with the other city centres, say officials.

As the city enters its own Phase 2 Hamilton Reopens strategy, Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre director Paul Johnson said the target is for all of the city’s municipal service centres to reopen by mid-August.

“There will be some staggering of the operations,” said Johnson.

He said the city has brought in many safety guidelines for staff, councillors and members of the public who use the facilities, including Plexiglas dividers.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson urged the city to reopen the service centres last month. He said the facilities, especially in Ancaster, have become outlets for the public to get essential documents such as marriage licences and death certificates. He said residents usually line up at the centre to pay their taxes.

“There are all kinds of services we provide to the public through our municipal service centres,” he said.

Hamilton residents, though, will be able to access City Hall on a limited basis starting on July 20, said Johnson. The city is reopening the first two floors of the building between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Johnson said the main floor will be restricted to 40 people and all staff, councillors and the public will be screened before entering.

“We want to make sure we have good physical distancing,” he said. “Staff members will be ready to serve you behind Plexiglas barriers.”

He said security guards will be on site and there will be “greeters” to direct the public to the appropriate locations. Visitors can access staff or councillors by appointment or through drop-ins.